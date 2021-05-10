د . إAEDSRر . س

Coronavirus

COVID-Vaccine Centres All Over Dubai To Be CLOSED For 3 Days During Eid 

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

COVID-19 vaccine centres throughout Dubai will officially be CLOSED for 3 days during the Eid break.

The Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) announced that COVID-19 vaccination centres, including the One Central, Al Barsha Hall and Dialysis Centre at Al Twar, will be closed from May 12 to 14.

However, DHA’s COVID-19 assessment centres in Al Badaa, Al Khawaneej and the Dubai Municipality will function 24/7.

DHA further issued the timings of vaccine centres in Dubai post the Eid break

Zabeel Primary Health Care Centre, Al Mizhar Primary Health Care Centre, Nad Al Hamr Primary Health Care Centre, Barsha Primary Health Care Centre, Uptown Mirdif Medical Fitness Centre and Hatta Hospital will all operate from 8am – 8pm, Sunday to Thursday post-May 14, 2021.

Please note that ALL emergency departments of DHA hospitals will operate 24/7

However, Rashid, Latifa and Dubai hospital outpatient services will be closed from May 12 to 14.

Medical fitness centres will be CLOSED during the Eid break, but the Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre will be remain open on Tuesday, May 11, from 8am to 1pm.

Specialised centres will be closed during Eid as well.

Al Lusialy Medical Fitness Centre will remain open from 10am to 3pm daily for family medicine services and for COVID-19 PCR tests

Phewwww!

Primary healthcare centres such as Nadd Al Hamar, Al Barsha and Airport medical centres will continue to function around the clock on all days.

ALSO READ: Former Footballer Michel Salgado Is One Of Few Expats Granted With The UAE Passport

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?