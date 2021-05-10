COVID-Vaccine Centres All Over Dubai To Be CLOSED For 3 Days During Eid 

COVID-19 vaccine centres throughout Dubai will officially be CLOSED for 3 days during the Eid break.

The Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) announced that COVID-19 vaccination centres, including the One Central, Al Barsha Hall and Dialysis Centre at Al Twar, will be closed from May 12 to 14.

However, DHA’s COVID-19 assessment centres in Al Badaa, Al Khawaneej and the Dubai Municipality will function 24/7.

DHA further issued the timings of vaccine centres in Dubai post the Eid break

Zabeel Primary Health Care Centre, Al Mizhar Primary Health Care Centre, Nad Al Hamr Primary Health Care Centre, Barsha Primary Health Care Centre, Uptown Mirdif Medical Fitness Centre and Hatta Hospital will all operate from 8am – 8pm, Sunday to Thursday post-May 14, 2021.