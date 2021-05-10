Coronavirus
COVID-Vaccine Centres All Over Dubai To Be CLOSED For 3 Days During Eid
COVID-19 vaccine centres throughout Dubai will officially be CLOSED for 3 days during the Eid break.
The Dubai Health Authority’s (DHA) announced that COVID-19 vaccination centres, including the One Central, Al Barsha Hall and Dialysis Centre at Al Twar, will be closed from May 12 to 14.
However, DHA’s COVID-19 assessment centres in Al Badaa, Al Khawaneej and the Dubai Municipality will function 24/7.
DHA further issued the timings of vaccine centres in Dubai post the Eid break
Zabeel Primary Health Care Centre, Al Mizhar Primary Health Care Centre, Nad Al Hamr Primary Health Care Centre, Barsha Primary Health Care Centre, Uptown Mirdif Medical Fitness Centre and Hatta Hospital will all operate from 8am – 8pm, Sunday to Thursday post-May 14, 2021.
Please note that ALL emergency departments of DHA hospitals will operate 24/7
However, Rashid, Latifa and Dubai hospital outpatient services will be closed from May 12 to 14.
Medical fitness centres will be CLOSED during the Eid break, but the Muhaisnah Medical Fitness Centre will be remain open on Tuesday, May 11, from 8am to 1pm.
Specialised centres will be closed during Eid as well.
Al Lusialy Medical Fitness Centre will remain open from 10am to 3pm daily for family medicine services and for COVID-19 PCR tests
Phewwww!