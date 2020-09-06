Etihad Salary Reductions Will Continue Until The End Of The Year

The Etihad staff salary cuts will be extended until the end of the year.

This follows months of frozen pay and job losses across the aviation industry as airlines coped to survive following a dramatic reduction in travel, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The salary reduction has decreased, but it will be in force until the end of the year.

The reduction has decreased, however, and from September, Etihad employees can expect a 10% salary deduction until end of the year, as opposed to cuts between 25% and 50% since April, according to local reports.

Etihad is operating special passenger flights to India