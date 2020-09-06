Coronavirus
Etihad Salary Reductions Will Continue Until The End Of The Year
The Etihad staff salary cuts will be extended until the end of the year.
This follows months of frozen pay and job losses across the aviation industry as airlines coped to survive following a dramatic reduction in travel, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read:Emirates Brings Back FULL Basic Salaries For All Employees
The salary reduction has decreased, but it will be in force until the end of the year.
Etihad is operating special passenger flights to India
We'll be operating a series of special passenger flights to seven major Indian cities between 3 and 15 September. Book now: https://t.co/QcuJh6K1H5 pic.twitter.com/zerNvLHQqj
— Etihad Airways (@etihad) September 3, 2020
And the volume of flight routes is gradually increasing around the world
Oui can’t wait to return to Paris! That's why we’re adding a second daily flight to the French capital, five days a week. New services begin 5 September.
What do you look forward to experiencing most in the city of lights? pic.twitter.com/lXtTDA0seA
— Etihad Airways (@etihad) September 1, 2020