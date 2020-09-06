Dubai
Emirates Brings Back FULL Salaries For All Employees
Emirates Airlines will now finally restore the employees salary in full from the month of October.
Since the global pandemic, the aviation industry was affected tremendously and the flights had even stopped completely for around 2 months. Employees were asked to take voluntary unpaid leave
“You will be relieved to know that from October 1, we are reinstating full basic salaries across the board. This does not mean we are out of the woods – there are many challenges ahead in an environment of considerable uncertainty, and we will need to respond accordingly and decisively.” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group in an internal memo sent to the employees. – According to local sources.
Lately the airlines has been adding more and more destinations indicating their slow recovery from the pandemic
Emirates also expects to resume their flights to all destinations by the summer of 2021. The Dubai Government had also pumped in a massive Dhs 7.34 billion to support the airline from the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Residents are being reminded to commute safely and to continue to follow the precautionary measures of personal hygiene to maintain their health and safety when out in public
