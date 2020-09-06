Emirates Brings Back FULL Salaries For All Employees

Emirates Airlines will now finally restore the employees salary in full from the month of October.

Since the global pandemic, the aviation industry was affected tremendously and the flights had even stopped completely for around 2 months. Employees were asked to take voluntary unpaid leave

“You will be relieved to know that from October 1, we are reinstating full basic salaries across the board. This does not mean we are out of the woods – there are many challenges ahead in an environment of considerable uncertainty, and we will need to respond accordingly and decisively.” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group in an internal memo sent to the employees. – According to local sources.

Lately the airlines has been adding more and more destinations indicating their slow recovery from the pandemic

Emirates also expects to resume their flights to all destinations by the summer of 2021. The Dubai Government had also pumped in a massive Dhs 7.34 billion to support the airline from the start of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

