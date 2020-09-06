Emirates Bring Back Flights To 2 Nigerian Cities

Months have passed since we broke the news that Emirates announced (briefly) that it would ground all flights. Later that same day, the Dubai airline stated it would operate repatriation flights and a limited number of passenger flights. Now, the airline is gradually resuming all operations, and yesterday Emirates announced it is adding flights to 2 Nigerian destinations. Flights to Lagos will resume on September 7 and flights to Abuja will resume on September 9. This takes the global Emirates network to 84 destinations including 13 cities in Africa.

Emirates will resume passenger flights to Lagos (7 September) & Abuja (9 September) in Nigeria, taking its global network to 84 destinations including 13 cities in Africa. @DXB https://t.co/49f0zHUkyd #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter #Above_The_Clouds pic.twitter.com/Jto9Z6LlH4 — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 5, 2020

The airline is promoting stopovers in Dubai Within the update, Emirates added that passengers travelling from Nigeria to the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific can enjoy safe connections via Dubai, and customers can stop over or travel to Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors. Passengers have been reminded that COVID-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from. Flights to Lagos will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Flights to/from Abuja will operate as a daily service. Tickets are open for booking on emirates.com or via travel agents. Need COVID-19 insurance cover? Emirates was the first airline in the world to offer COVID-19 related medical expenses, free of cost, should they be diagnosed with COVID-19 during their travel while they are away from home. Learn more here: www.emirates.com/COVID19assistance.

