Dubai Police Took To The Streets To Educate Riders About E-Scooter Safety

The Dubai Police personally talked to E-Scooter and bicycle riders about safety pre-cautions while riding.

As part of a nation-wide campaign to bring safety awareness while riding e-scooters and bicycles, officers at the Al Raffah Police Station personally went to riders in the area to remind them to follow safety measures.

They gave knowledge and equipment!

Along with educating the riders about safety, the officers also gave away protective gear to the riders.

Here are some safety pre-cautions to follow as riders!

Ride on designated paths and zones. Always wear protective gear like helmets, knee pads, and reflective attire especially during the night and near high traffic areas. Make sure to always park your vehicle in designated places. Remember to maintain safe distances between other riders. Also try to avoid transporting heavy items.

There have been many accidents since last year.

Since 2021 there have 31 reported accidents involving e-scooters and bicycles and probably more unreported cases according to the Dubai Police. This campaign hopes to keep riders safe!

