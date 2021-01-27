Inspo
More Snaps Of The Pink Lakes Are Emerging And They Look So Beautiful
Tales of new pink lakes have been taking social media by storm, and as more people go to investigate, us sitting at home get a better picture of what they actually look like.
‘Discovered‘ in January, the lakes are located in Ras Al Khaimah on Sayara Island and the pink shade is the result of the proliferation of red algae.
People are flocking to the newfound natural discovery in RAK
Imran Raheem shared the snaps to Off-Road Camping King UAE and judging from the pics, last week’s media attention is resulting in a lot more visitors
The lake is approx 40 meters long and 10 meters wide – find the location on maps right here
Medic student Ammar was one of the first to identify the lakes and he shared this BEAUT drone footage
البحيرة الوردية من الجوو 🍓💖
The Pink Lake from above pic.twitter.com/LrdWy7nfy0
— Ammar Alfarsi || عمار الفارسي (@ammar_alfarsii) January 18, 2021
