PICS: A Palm Jumeirah Mansion Sells For AED70 MILLION Including Pricey Artworks
Not a bad day for German expat Holger Albers, who just sold his refurbished Palm Jumeirah villa for AED70.2 million.
One of the priciest sales so far this year, the villa was sold to a mystery buyer for a grand total of AED69.2 million, in addition to his private art sale, which takes the total price tag to AED70.2 million.
The newly refurbed Palm mansion is beachside living bliss, featuring five bedrooms and views for days, it was sold by Chris Boswell and co-listing agent Barnaby Crompton
Prepare to drool over the glorious Palm Jumeirah property, starting with this stairway of dreams
All pics via Cherwell Interiors
Just imagine waking up to this view Palm view
It’s not a bad time to be in high-end real estate in Dubai, luxury properties are seeing a ‘tidal wave’ of demand
Prime waterfront villa demand in Dubai is unlike anything we have seen in the past. We are seeing a tidal wave of investment from all over the world with purchasers choosing Dubai as their full time residence rather than a place to own a vacation property. We are also seeing that buyers are getting younger, High net worth millennials and Gen-z’a are choosing Dubai as their home.
Via Chris Boswell, real estate agent
This home went to a private seller, and recent high value homes have gone to a younger group
We have recently sold three high valued properties to clients ranging from age 21-24 yrs old