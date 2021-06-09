د . إAEDSRر . س

PICS: A Palm Jumeirah Mansion Sells For AED70 MILLION Including Pricey Artworks

PICS: A Palm Jumeirah Mansion Just Sold For AED70 MILLION Including Pricey Artworks

Not a bad day for German expat Holger Albers, who just sold his refurbished Palm Jumeirah villa for AED70.2 million.

One of the priciest sales so far this year, the villa was sold to a mystery buyer for a grand total of AED69.2 million, in addition to his private art sale, which takes the total price tag to AED70.2 million.

The newly refurbed Palm mansion is beachside living bliss, featuring five bedrooms and views for days, it was sold by Chris Boswell and co-listing agent Barnaby Crompton

Prepare to drool over the glorious Palm Jumeirah property, starting with this stairway of dreams

Just imagine waking up to this view Palm view

It’s not a bad time to be in high-end real estate in Dubai, luxury properties are seeing a ‘tidal wave’ of demand

Prime waterfront villa demand in Dubai is unlike anything we have seen in the past. We are seeing a tidal wave of investment from all over the world with purchasers choosing Dubai as their full time residence rather than a place to own a vacation property. We are also seeing that buyers are getting younger, High net worth millennials and Gen-z’a are choosing Dubai as their home.

Via Chris Boswell, real estate agent

This home went to a private seller, and recent high value homes have gone to a younger group

We have recently sold three high valued properties to clients ranging from age 21-24 yrs old

If this was my kitchen, I might actually cook…

The villa was refurbished by Cherwell Dubai, the stunning design is down to them

WFH just got cooler

A proper view of how the other half live

And what Dubai beachfront mansion would be complete without a fab private pool

The property was sold by Chris Boswell and co-listing agent Barnaby Crompton

Chris Boswell (L) Barnaby Crompton (R)

