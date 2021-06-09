PICS: A Palm Jumeirah Mansion Sells For AED70 MILLION Including Pricey Artworks

PICS: A Palm Jumeirah Mansion Just Sold For AED70 MILLION Including Pricey Artworks

Not a bad day for German expat Holger Albers, who just sold his refurbished Palm Jumeirah villa for AED70.2 million.

One of the priciest sales so far this year, the villa was sold to a mystery buyer for a grand total of AED69.2 million, in addition to his private art sale, which takes the total price tag to AED70.2 million.

The newly refurbed Palm mansion is beachside living bliss, featuring five bedrooms and views for days, it was sold by Chris Boswell and co-listing agent Barnaby Crompton

Prepare to drool over the glorious Palm Jumeirah property, starting with this stairway of dreams

All pics via Cherwell Interiors