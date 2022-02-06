A Bulgarian Traveler Got Over AED33,000 Returned To Her After Misplacing Them In Dubai Airport

It’s stories like these that prove that people can be kind and Dubai is just extra safe! Let’s set the scene at Dubai Airport where you get on the plane, heading to your next destination. When before you even board the plane, your bag that contains over $9000 USD goes missing. Would you think you’ll ever see that bag again? If you lost in Dubai, the chances are HIGH!

That’s exactly what happened to a passenger who was leaving Dubai and going to Bulgaria!

Dubai Police found and returned her bag to her home address in Bulgaria after she misplaced it at Dubai International Airport

The woman thanked police and the airport staff for sending her belongings to Bulgaria

The woman boarded the plane heading to Bulgaria without her bag which contained over USD9000 (AED33,600). Brigadier Hamouda Belsuwaida Al Ameri, Acting Director of the General Department of Airports Security, said that once they found the purse, they immediately the owner’s identity who had already left the country. They also followed the necessary legal actions and proceeded to send the bag to her address in Bulgaria.

Brig. Al Ameri emphasized that the Dubai Police is keen to restore rights to their owners and exert all efforts to ensure the happiness of the emirate’s visitors, residents and citizens.

