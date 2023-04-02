AED11 Million Were Provided To Help Inmates And Their Families

HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai pardoned 971 inmates ahead of Ramadan this year. Leaders from across the country have been doing this for years. Dubai Police’s Humanitarian Care Department has also made a tremendous effort to support the welfare of inmates.

In 2022, Dubai Police provided financial and in-kind assistance totalling AED 11,129,440 to meet all their basic needs

Rather than just punishment, Dubai Police has demonstrated a commitment to the rehabilitation of inmates and equipping them with the necessary skills and training for reintegration into society. Their emphasis on humanitarian efforts has been praised by authorities.

In addition to financial support, clothing, holiday clothing, personal hygiene items, and other necessary items have also been provided to inmates and their families

Some of the assistance provided included payments for rent, covering the educational expenses of their children, and providing medical equipment and medical assistance such as wheelchairs, prescription glasses, and childbirth expenses for female inmates, including issuing birth certificates for their children.

Their support for inmates highlights the country’s humanitarian efforts and demonstrates that individuals and organisations can come together to positively impact society.