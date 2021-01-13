د . إAEDSRر . س

Ain Dubai Displayed Its First Light Show And The Pics Don't Do It Justice

On Tuesday night, Ain Dubai proudly displayed its light show for the very first time and Lovin Dubai’s DMs were FLOODED with your stories.

People lucky enough to catch the first-ever visual-performance test snapped pics but many said the pictures and videos simply don’t do it justice. (*Yup, that’s the temptation you need to visit Bluewaters this eve!)

The striking Bluewaters project was first announced in 2013 so it’s been a long time coming and the excitement is REAL. The opening date is still TBC, it’s expected to be in the first quarter of this year.

We give you: The first light show performance on Ain Dubai

Video via @lana_lanz__

The observation wheel can carry up to 1,400 passengers, in its 48 capsules, and has iconic views of Dubai Marina, the Burj Al Arab, Palm Jumeirah, and Burj Khalifa and one turn takes 48 minutes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ma Rei (@rei16190)

The soon-to-be-official world’s largest Ferris Wheel lives on Bluewaters Island and tops 210m in height

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monesh (@monesh.ahuja)

