Ain Dubai Displayed Its First Light Show And The Pics Don't Do It Justice

On Tuesday night, Ain Dubai proudly displayed its light show for the very first time and Lovin Dubai’s DMs were FLOODED with your stories.

People lucky enough to catch the first-ever visual-performance test snapped pics but many said the pictures and videos simply don’t do it justice. (*Yup, that’s the temptation you need to visit Bluewaters this eve!)

The striking Bluewaters project was first announced in 2013 so it’s been a long time coming and the excitement is REAL. The opening date is still TBC, it’s expected to be in the first quarter of this year.

We give you: The first light show performance on Ain Dubai

Video via @lana_lanz__