Coronavirus
INCREDIBLE UAE: All Frontline Workers Have Now Been Vaccinated
The incredible work being done countrywide to roll-out vaccinations should not go unnoticed.
Yesterday we heard 1 MILLION doses of the vaccine have been distributed, and now the NCEMA have confirmed the completion of vaccination distribution for all frontline workers and those who had priority since the beginning of October.
The vaccine will now be provided to various groups of society including citizens and residents, especially the elderly and people with chronic diseases.
Many frontline workers are thanking DHA for the opportunity to take the vaccine
سعيد بأخذ الجرعة الأولى من #لقاح_كورونا و بإذن الله قريبا يصبح هذا الوباء جزء من الماضي. شكرا حكومتنا الرشيدة السباقة دائما لصحة و سعادة و رخاء الإنسان و شكرا @DHA_Dubai pic.twitter.com/ysaD6K3gjM
— Dr Omar Almarzouqi (@Omar_Mohd_Rafie) January 6, 2021
Over 250,000 people have received two doses of the vaccination
The vaccination is free of charge and optional and you can book it via the SEHA or DHA app
The process is simple, you can register or book appointments via SEHA of the DHA