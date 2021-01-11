INCREDIBLE UAE: All Frontline Workers Have Now Been Vaccinated

The incredible work being done countrywide to roll-out vaccinations should not go unnoticed.

Yesterday we heard 1 MILLION doses of the vaccine have been distributed, and now the NCEMA have confirmed the completion of vaccination distribution for all frontline workers and those who had priority since the beginning of October.

The vaccine will now be provided to various groups of society including citizens and residents, especially the elderly and people with chronic diseases.

Over 1 millions doses have been distributed