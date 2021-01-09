How To Get The Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine In Dubai

The vaccine that fights against coronavirus has become available to the public in the UAE. So far 9.52% off the UAE population have gotten the jab as of January 8. If you’ve been wondering how you can get the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai, look no further! We have the step by step process from booking your vaccine appointment to getting the jab

Book your appointment through the SEHA App Choose the location closest to you between Al Khawaneej, Mina Rashed and Dubai Parks Vaccine Center. Upon arrival, you will be queued for the drive thru and asked to show your booking confirmation.

Completion of health assessments You will register through your Emirates ID and will be asked to answer some questions by nurses. Later the form will be seen by a doctor to go through vital queries and sign a consent form. The consent form states the possible side effects.

You’re then seeing a doctor 👨‍⚕️ for another assessment where you show them the health data form from the nurses and answer allergy/medication questions again and sign the consent form. They have translators, too. pic.twitter.com/yEpOMX7R9M — Nicola Ellegaard (@banafsaji) January 8, 2021

Receiving the vaccination You will receive a vaccination card with your information and then it’s time for the jab. They inform you on possible side effects, after-care management and if you begin to feel symptoms, call 80050. After approximately 21 days, the second dose of the vaccination is required and voila!