Coronavirus
More Than 1 Million UAE Residents Have Already Been Vaccinated
The new campaign #togetherwerecover isn’t one of awareness, it’s to make sure people get vaccinated, it’s the best protection we have against the virus.
And the UAE is doing everything in its power to ensure the nation takes the opportunity as soon as possible.
In line with the Ministry of Health plan to provide the vaccine to more than 50% of the UAE population, a total of 78,793 doses were given in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses to 1,020,349 with a distribution rate of 10.32 doses per 100 people.
The National Crisis Centre announced the encouraging figures on Saturday night
In line with the Ministry of Health plan to provide the vaccine to more than 50% of UAE’s population, a total of 78,793 doses were given in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses to 1,020,349 with a distribution rate of 10.32 doses per 100 people#TogetherWeRecover
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 9, 2021
Priority is being given to the elderly or those with chronic diseases
The process is simple, you can register or book appointments through the DHA app.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention and health authorities announced the launch of a national campaign calling for the people of the UAE to take the vaccination, with priority being given to the elderly or those with chronic diseases.#TogetherWeRecover
— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 9, 2021