More Than 1 Million UAE Residents Have Already Been Vaccinated

The new campaign #togetherwerecover isn’t one of awareness, it’s to make sure people get vaccinated, it’s the best protection we have against the virus.

And the UAE is doing everything in its power to ensure the nation takes the opportunity as soon as possible.

In line with the Ministry of Health plan to provide the vaccine to more than 50% of the UAE population, a total of 78,793 doses were given in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of doses to 1,020,349 with a distribution rate of 10.32 doses per 100 people.

The National Crisis Centre announced the encouraging figures on Saturday night

Priority is being given to the elderly or those with chronic diseases

The process is simple, you can register or book appointments through the DHA app.

