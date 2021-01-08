د . إAEDSRر . س

The UAE Is The Second Leading Country In Administering The COVID-19 Vaccine To The Population

The vaccinations against COVID-19 have become available in the UAE since December 2020. In just one month, many UAE residents have gone to get the vaccinations.

UAE is now the second leading country in administering the vaccinations to the population

8.98% of the UAE population have received the vaccination since January 6, 2021

The UAE aims to vaccinate 50% of the population by the first quarter of 2021. The number one leading country, with 18.4% of the population receiving the vaccination is Israel.

