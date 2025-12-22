The Countdown Begins… Ramadan Is Just 2 Months Away!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Ramadan is just around the corner! The countdown has officially begun, and everyone’s so here for it! Let’s break down everything you need to know as we get ready for this special time.
Big news, right? Rajab is one of the sacred months in the Islamic calendar, and that crescent sighting means Ramadan is coming soon. According to moon sightings, Ramadan is expected to begin in 60 to 61 days. So, we’ve got a little time to prep, but trust, it’s coming up fast!
The heat won’t be a major factor, so fasting should be a lot easier. Expect chill breezes, cooler evenings, and no sweaty midday fasts. It’s like the universe gave y’all a break! The weather is giving you that extra boost of motivation to fast without feeling totally drained.
Whether it’s dedicating more time to prayers, focusing on personal growth, or just enjoying the company of friends and family, there’s no wrong way to get ready. Just get that mindset going because the clock’s ticking!
So, gear up and get ready for an amazing Ramadan. The countdown is officially on!
