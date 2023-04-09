Al Jazeera And Other News Websites Are No Longer Blocked In The UAE

CLARIFICATION: An earlier version of this article stated that a number of websites had been unblocked in the UAE. Lovin Dubai would like to issue a clarification which comes via the Telecommunication and Digital Government Regulatory Authority which states that Al Jazeera has been unblocked, however Only Fans remains officially blocked as it violates UAE laws.

“Only al Jazeera website has been unblocked in UAE. Only Fans is still blocked due to a violation of UAE laws”.

These websites were banned back in 2017 but as of March 2023 have been unblocked.

The unblocking of several Qatari-owned websites comes after the relations between the two countries improved

Qatar and the UAE have been going into several high-level meetings recently, and the unblocking is a sign of better relations being fostered between the two nations.

Previously, Qatar and the UAE were not on good terms due to accusations of Qatar supporting extremist groups. However, since January 2021 matters have been easing, especially with the signing of the Al-Ula Declaration in Saudi Arabia.

