Everyone’s Losing It Over The Faz3 Phone Flip!

How many times did I rewatch this video? yes. 😀

We’ve been blessed with yet another video of the Crown Prince that shows just how cool he is!

The video shows HH Sheikh Hamdan walking beside HH Sheikh Mohammed at the Dubai World Cup 2023 and casually flipping his phone from one hand to the other, effortlessly

Attempt at your own risk! You may end up with a cracked screen (Trust me, we’ve tried)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by suhail mohamed (@my_shutter_path)

The video was originally shot by videographer Suhail Mohamed @my_shutter_path

Since then it has been going viral, and has been accused of stealing multiple hearts and eyes. The music chosen for the video definitely adds another oomph element!

Here you go, watch the video with the cool bgm again, another 10 times!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

