All You Need To Know: Emirates ID Card Registration Form Gets a New Upgrade

Emirates ID Card Registration Form Gets a New Upgrade: Includes Convenient QR Code

Good news for all residents in Dubai! The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has updated the Emirates ID Card Registration Form to make it easier for everyone. Now, you can keep track of your application’s status and even change the date for your fingerprint scanning. How cool is that?

Here’s the only guide you’ll ever need to the latest updates and changes to the Emirates ID form:

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) recently announced this upgrade on their official social media channels. They’ve made some cool new updates to the form to make the application process simpler and more user-friendly. For example, now you can see your picture on the form, and there’s even a QR code to track the status of your Emirates ID application.

Loads of updates!

The Emirates ID Card Registration Form has undergone some upgrades including redesigning the form to match the visual identity of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

Additionally, they’ve provided detailed instructions on how to apply for an Emirates ID, which includes giving biometric data and receiving a medical test result.

Customer voice gateway

The form also now includes the name of the courier company delivering the Emirates ID. Another cool feature is the QR code for the ‘Customer Voice Gateway’, which applicants can scan to access the web portal that deals with complaints and queries related to ICP services. Finally, there’s a QR code that allows the applicant to change the date for the Emirates ID fingerprint scan.

