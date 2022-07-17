د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

An Air India Flight From Dubai Diverted To Muscat After A Burning Smell Took Over The Galley

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

An Air India Flight From Dubai Diverted To Muscat After A Burning Smell Took Over The Galley

It’s always unexpected but very much a possibility that a flight will experience technical difficulty. In fact, the news reported 2 in the past 2 weeks.

Today, an Air India Express flight from Calicut headed to Dubai was diverted to Muscat after the crew smelt something burning in the kitchen

Flight IX355 had a faulty oven which released the smell of smoke. The plane landed in Muscat at 1:47am and the oven was disconnected.

127 passengers and 2 infants were flown to Dubai after a 6-hour delay, arriving at 9:11AM.

Technical difficulties on planes seem to be common recently as 2 other planes diverted their routes.

An IndiGo flight from Sharjah to Hyderabad was rerouted to Karachi after technical difficulty. Another SpiceJet flight heading to Dubai also diverted to Karachi over a suspected oil leak.

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer