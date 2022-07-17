An IndiGo Flight From Sharjah To Hyderabad Diverted To Karachi After Another Technical Difficulty

IndiGo Flight From Sharjah To Hyderabad Had To Divert To Karachi After Another Technical Difficulty

It’s always a possibility that any swimming, driving, or flying type of vehicle can experience a technical difficulty at any point.

In a span of 2 weeks, 2 Indian flights had to divert and make a precautionary landing in Karachi.

An IndiGo flight 6E-1406 flying from Sharjah to Hyderabad diverted to Karachi after the pilot noticed a technical defect

Another flight was set out to take the 125 passengers to Hyderabad.

IndiGo flight 6E-1406, operating from Sharjah to Hyderabad was diverted to Karachi. The pilot observed a technical defect: Indigo airlines statement — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) July 17, 2022

On July 5, a SpiceJet flight was all set to fly from Delhi to Dubai when the engine developed a technical fault

As a precaution, the pilot followed protocol and landed at Karachi airport. It remained on-ground for 4 hours where engineers were assessing the problem, according to Pakistan’s civil aviation authority (CAA).

Fortunately, the plane landed safely at Karachi airport.

Big Breaking 🚨 2nd emergency landing in a month! Sharjah Hyderabad Indigo Flight emergency landed in Karachi due to technical problem, n this was the second Indian flight to land in #Karachi after two weeks. Passenger chanting Har har mahadev 🙏🙏 Rafael #Pakistan #Indigo pic.twitter.com/chRYL2qKYF — News In A Second (@NewsInASecond) July 17, 2022

Also Read: Air Arabia Just Scheduled 212 Shuttle Flights To Doha For The FIFA World Cup