د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

An IndiGo Flight From Sharjah To Hyderabad Diverted To Karachi After Another Technical Difficulty

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

IndiGo Flight From Sharjah To Hyderabad Had To Divert To Karachi After Another Technical Difficulty

It’s always a possibility that any swimming, driving, or flying type of vehicle can experience a technical difficulty at any point.

In a span of 2 weeks, 2 Indian flights had to divert and make a precautionary landing in Karachi.

An IndiGo flight 6E-1406 flying from Sharjah to Hyderabad diverted to Karachi after the pilot noticed a technical defect

Another flight was set out to take the 125 passengers to Hyderabad.

On July 5, a SpiceJet flight was all set to fly from Delhi to Dubai when the engine developed a technical fault

As a precaution, the pilot followed protocol and landed at Karachi airport. It remained on-ground for 4 hours where engineers were assessing the problem, according to Pakistan’s civil aviation authority (CAA).

Fortunately, the plane landed safely at Karachi airport.

Also Read: Air Arabia Just Scheduled 212 Shuttle Flights To Doha For The FIFA World Cup

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer