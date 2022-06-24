Air Arabia Just Scheduled 212 Shuttle Flights To Doha For The FIFA World Cup

The Sharjah based airliner just added 14 shuttle flights to its roster for the much-awaited football championship

Football fans can now enjoy an easy, reliable, and timely access in and out of Doha to watch the high-intensity football matches and return home right after.

The flights will operate from Sharjah International Airport to Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar starting from November 21, 2022 and will run until December 18, 2022. These are in addition to the three daily scheduled flights to Doha.

The shuttle flights are only eligible for passengers who are ticket holders of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Each passenger will be allowed to carry hand baggage weighing 10 kg.

The shuttle flights to Doha are open for booking!

Air Arabia is urging all its travelers to plan their trips cautiously, taking into account arriving in Doha at least four hours before the match, and departing four hours after.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ticket holders must register for a Hayya card through their official website in order to be able to enter Qatar, access the stadiums as well as get free transportation to and from the stadiums using the Doha metro directly from Hamad International Airport.

Ticket-holding football fans can now book the high-frequency November shuttle flights by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

