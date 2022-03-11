Latest

Atlantic Crossing: 4 UAE Residents Will Take On The World's Toughest Rowing Race

For the first time, a UAE racing team will take on what is considered one of the toughest endurance challenges in the world, to row across the Atlantic unsupported.

No easy task, more people have climbed Everest than have completed the challenge that will test the physical and mental limits of each team member.

Aptly named The Arabian Ocean Rowing Team, the team is made up of 4 UAE residents, including a UAE national attempting to become first Emirati to row the 5,000km trip, starting from La Gomera off the coast of Africa, to English Harbour in Antigua.

The rowing boat, which is only 8 meters (26ft) long, was launched on the second day of the Dubai International Boat Show which is taking place until March 13- go and take a look for yourself!

Good luck to The Arabian Ocean Rowing Team!

The unsupported journey is expected to take between 45 and 60 days, and the team will rely on desalinated seawater to hydrate – phew!

Emirati Fahim Al Qasimi is aiming to become the first Emirati to row across an Ocean. He’ll be joined by Toby Gregory, an ultra-endurance athlete from the UK, James Raley, British Army veteran and adventure travel enthusiast, and Rai Tamagnini, a four-time Ironman, marathon runner and mountaineer from Portugal.

Sam Morris, a Dubai resident who completed the challenge shared some of the most extraordinary moments of the life-changing experience

Share
Published by
Casey Fitzgerald
21 mins ago

Recent Posts

  • Latest

Disneyland Paris Is Celebrating The Big 3-0 With Magical New Experiences For ALL Ages! 

The happiest place on earth… DISNEYLAND Paris is celebrating the big 3-0 and the excitement…

2 hours ago
  • Latest

HH Sheikh Mohammed Launched The Biggest Humanitarian Initiative To Donate One Billion Meals

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE…

14 hours ago
  • Latest

Dubai Police And The Civil Defence Teams Rescued A Resident Who Got Trapped In An Elevator

Getting stuck in an elevator is both funny and anxiety-inducing it’s like you don’t know…

15 hours ago
  • Latest

The BTS Concert Will Be Livestreamed In UAE Cinemas This Weekend

K-Pop fans, you’ll be absolutely over the moon to hear that you can watch the…

16 hours ago
  • Latest

6 Events That'll Surely Have You Looking Forward To The Weekend!

It’s finally the weekend, and your group chat is still debating their weekend plans.. Don’t…

17 hours ago
  • Sponsored

This Gorgeous Palm Beach Resto Has Launched A Fab Ladies Day Deal!

Grab your besties, pop on your Out Of Office, there’s a brand new ladies’ day…

22 hours ago