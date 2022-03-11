Atlantic Crossing: 4 UAE Residents Will Take On The World's Toughest Rowing Race

For the first time, a UAE racing team will take on what is considered one of the toughest endurance challenges in the world, to row across the Atlantic unsupported.

No easy task, more people have climbed Everest than have completed the challenge that will test the physical and mental limits of each team member.

Aptly named The Arabian Ocean Rowing Team, the team is made up of 4 UAE residents, including a UAE national attempting to become first Emirati to row the 5,000km trip, starting from La Gomera off the coast of Africa, to English Harbour in Antigua.

The rowing boat, which is only 8 meters (26ft) long, was launched on the second day of the Dubai International Boat Show which is taking place until March 13- go and take a look for yourself!

Good luck to The Arabian Ocean Rowing Team!

The unsupported journey is expected to take between 45 and 60 days, and the team will rely on desalinated seawater to hydrate – phew!

Emirati Fahim Al Qasimi is aiming to become the first Emirati to row across an Ocean. He’ll be joined by Toby Gregory, an ultra-endurance athlete from the UK, James Raley, British Army veteran and adventure travel enthusiast, and Rai Tamagnini, a four-time Ironman, marathon runner and mountaineer from Portugal.

Sam Morris, a Dubai resident who completed the challenge shared some of the most extraordinary moments of the life-changing experience