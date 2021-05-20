BTS Show + Free Facials: 5 Exciting Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend

BTS Show + Free Facials: 6 Exciting Things To Do In Dubai This Weekend K-Pop is officially taking over Dubai this weekend, so forward this to your South Korean pop-culture loving mates and get planning for the weekend. But if you ain’t about that BTS life, then we have a score of events and activities for you to check out on Friday and Sat, everything from free facials and brunch packages to staycays, fitness and more. So keep scrolling and pick from the event that best suits your fancy this commin’ weekend! Purrtaaaaay timeeeee

5. Jameel Arts Centre If you’re looking for some inspo to get your creative juice flowing, then head down to Jameel Arts Centre and explore contemporary art, fun exhibits, fascinating research and more. Timings: Sat-Mon 10am-8pm

Wed-Thu 10am-8pm

Fri noon-10pm Location? Jaddaf Waterfront Price? Free Call 048739800 for more deets!

4. Dubai landmark, The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah will be hosting LIT BTS-themed fountain shows this weekend Fans will get to enjoy dance performances, art displays & exciting foodie offers. The fountain shows will take place every hour from 7pm to midnight. Issa FREE event, so head on down to the Pointe to get your boujee Dubai dose of K-Pop this weekend! When? Thurs May 20 till Saturday, May 22 Price? FREE Read more here.

3. In celebration of HydraFacial Arabia’s first pop up in Dubai, they are giving away FREE unisex treatments at their new Business Bay branch If you’ve been stalling that much-needed facial for a while now, then this should deffo be on your weekend to-do list. Head down to the Bay Gate at Business Bay and have your skin deep-cleaned, exfoliated and hydrated thanks to a FREE HydraFacial treatment. The 10-15 min treatment will have you glowing like the sun and make you irresistible to bae… (can’t relate). To sign up for your complimentary HydraFacial treatment, click here. When? Only till June 9 Timings? 12pm to 8pm Where? The Bay Gate, Business Bay Ground Floor

2. A FITNESS staycay awaits you this weekend at Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi Escape & Evolve is back with a BANGER of an idea this summer… a fitness staycation! Hello, GENIUS alert. This staycay will consist of a unique endurance and functional fitness experience all set to take place at Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. To register, click here. Prices start from AED650. Where? Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort When? May 21-22

1. Glam it up and delve into some premium handcrafted Mediterranean goodness at Babiole Brunch erra Friday With their stunning.com terrace, exotic menu and boujee location, there is no excuse to not check out THE ultimate brunchin’ spot in Dubai! Round up the gang and scurry on down to this lavish venue that serves up vibes and views for days – your ‘gram NEEDS this ok. Where? Hilton Dubai, Al Habtoor City When? Every Friday, 12:30pm – 4pm Price? Set Menu and House bevvies at AED 295 per head Apart from the Friday brunch, foodies will also love Dining Divas every Thursday: Where LADIES get to sample a 3-course dinner & unlimited bevvies at AED195. Or try out a 3-course feast, 2 oysters & unlimited house drinks at AED 245 per sis. Ladies, y’all can spoil yourselves silly with the Ladies Nights on Blush Sundays where you can dig into a 3-course dinner & unlimited bevvies at AED145 per person, OR opt for a premium ladies night package: a 3-course dinner, 2 Oysters and unlimited house drinks for AED 195. As for the Business Lunch, indulge in a 3-course menu inclusive of bevvies from 12 pm-5 pm daily. For more deets, call +971565154665.