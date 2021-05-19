Dubai LOVES K-Pop: The Pointe To Host A HUGE BTS Show For Fans This Weekend! 

Annyeong K-Pop lovers! Fans of the swag thronged South Korean boyband, BTS are in for quite a treat this weekend. Dubai absolutely loves everything BTS and that was made very clear when they featured BTS’s king Park Jimin on multiple billboards throughout Dubai Mall in celebration of his b-day last October… and even displayed BTS singer Kim Taehyung on the Burj Khalifa for his birthday on December 29, 2020. So it’s no shocker that Dubai is once again going all out for BTS and this is going to one for the books mate! Dubai landmark, The Pointe at Palm Jumeirah will be hosting LIT BTS-themed fountain shows this weekend (May 20 – May 22) with dance performances, art displays & foodie offers The fountain shows will take place every hour from 7pm to midnight.

ARTÍCULO📰 The Pointe en Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, ofrecerá un espectáculo de fuentes con "On" de @BTS_twt del 20-22/05, cada hora desde las 7 pm hasta la medianoche. El 21/05 habrá una sesión de pintura en vivo de Kids of Arabia a las 6PM creando una obra de arte inspirada en BTS. pic.twitter.com/jbld1L6QFb — Kingtan México⁷ 🇲🇽 🧈 (@Kingtan_Mexico) May 18, 2021

The EPIC fountain show will dance to the tune of ON by BTS

Issa FREE event, so head on down to the Pointe to get your boujee Dubai dose of K-Pop this weekend!

Rewatch the grungy music video for ON right here for the billionth and one time!

#Throwback to Kim Taehyung aka V’s grand b-day tribute in Dubai last December V is the first K-Pop artist and the second celebrity after India’s Shahrukh Khan to have been displayed on the Burj Khalifa.

