Dubai Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Citywide - Effective Immediately

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced revised COVID-19 precautionary measures for events and restos throughout Dubai. All updated measures are to come into effect from today, Monday, May 17. However, wearing a face mask and observing social distancing in public will still be mandatory. List of revised regulations include: 1. Restos being able to seat 10 persons per table 2. Coffee shops to now allow 6 per table 3. Indoor events to allow 1,500 attendees 4. Outdoor events to allow 2,500 attendees 5. Entertainment venues can have increased capacity of 70% 6. Occupancy ceiling of hotels raised to 100% 7. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30, with compliance to COVID-19 regulations

Those who are vaccinated will be able to move around more freely! Revised regulations go on to mention that: 1. Wedding events are allowed to be held with a limit of 100 attendees per venue and ALL attendees and staff should have received the COVID-19 vaccination. 2. Sports events will now be permitted to allow spectators; provided that all attendees, participants and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine. 3. Concerts and social as well as institutional events can take place; provided that attendees and participants have been vaccinated.

