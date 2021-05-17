Coronavirus
Dubai Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Citywide - Effective Immediately
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced revised COVID-19 precautionary measures for events and restos throughout Dubai.
All updated measures are to come into effect from today, Monday, May 17. However, wearing a face mask and observing social distancing in public will still be mandatory.
List of revised regulations include:
1. Restos being able to seat 10 persons per table
2. Coffee shops to now allow 6 per table
3. Indoor events to allow 1,500 attendees
4. Outdoor events to allow 2,500 attendees
5. Entertainment venues can have increased capacity of 70%
6. Occupancy ceiling of hotels raised to 100%
7. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30, with compliance to COVID-19 regulations
Those who are vaccinated will be able to move around more freely!
Revised regulations go on to mention that:
1. Wedding events are allowed to be held with a limit of 100 attendees per venue and ALL attendees and staff should have received the COVID-19 vaccination.
2. Sports events will now be permitted to allow spectators; provided that all attendees, participants and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
3. Concerts and social as well as institutional events can take place; provided that attendees and participants have been vaccinated.
