Community
Traffic Billboards In The UAE Display Solidarity With India
The UAE, its people, and rulers have been extending its solidarity to India as it currently battles the second wave of COVID-19.
It had recently been announced that flights between the UAE and India would be suspended to avoid the further spread of the virus, extending the suspension until May 14.
This was due to the second COVID-19 wave in India that drove new cases to reach over 300,000 in 24 hours.
In just a few days, news of the rising cases and situation in India kept increasing
Just four days ago, the Burj Khalifa even lit up in India’s flag, with its official social media accounts sending ‘hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time.
It’s no doubt that 2020 to date continues to be a tough time for the world but human solidarity is what keeps everyone hopeful to keep fighting.
UAE billboards display solidarity with a message saying, ‘Stay strong India’
We’re with you, India
The UAE suspended all flights from India on April 25 and stated they are likely to resume within 10 days.

The 10 days are not over but new information has come to light regarding the travel suspension.
The 10 days are not over but new information has come to light regarding the travel suspension.
Emirates Airlines have officially announced that the suspension has been extended
Emirates Airlines first made the announcement as a Twitter response to a query.
It was expected that travellers from India could arrive to the UAE by May 4 but now it has been extended further. With the extension being put into place, travellers from India will not be allowed to travel to the UAE. The same applies to passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days.
UAE nationals, diplomats from both countries, Golden Visa holders and businessmen’s planes are exempt from this decision but are required to quarantine for 10 days. A PCR test must also be taken on the fourth and eights day since landing in the UAE.
So far, only Emirates has made an official statement regarding the extension. Please note that it is possible for it to extend again.