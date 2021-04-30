Traffic Billboards In The UAE Display Solidarity With India

The UAE, its people, and rulers have been extending its solidarity to India as it currently battles the second wave of COVID-19.

It had recently been announced that flights between the UAE and India would be suspended to avoid the further spread of the virus, extending the suspension until May 14.

This was due to the second COVID-19 wave in India that drove new cases to reach over 300,000 in 24 hours.

In just a few days, news of the rising cases and situation in India kept increasing

Just four days ago, the Burj Khalifa even lit up in India’s flag, with its official social media accounts sending ‘hope, prayers, and support to India and all its people during this challenging time.

It’s no doubt that 2020 to date continues to be a tough time for the world but human solidarity is what keeps everyone hopeful to keep fighting.