UAE To Suspend Flights From India Starting April 25

As a result, travel restrictions have been imposed on travellers leaving India.

Travel Alert: Effective 25 April 2021, all flights from India to the UAE have been suspended for a period of 10 days. Visit https://t.co/hI8kzSL3Bv to manage your booking.

The UAE travel ban on travellers from India will be in place for 10 days

Etihad and Emirates Airlines both reported the same travel restrictions.

Passengers who reside in India but are transiting to the UAE are also not allowed to enter the country unless they have been staying in another country for 14 days.

The imposed travel ban is due to the second COVID wave in India. In addition, 8 other countries also announced travel bans and restrictions on passengers arriving from India.