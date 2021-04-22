د . إAEDSRر . س

UAE To Suspend Flights From India Starting April 25

India reported the world’s highest daily numbers of new COVID-19 infections, reaching 314,835.

As a result, travel restrictions have been imposed on travellers leaving India.

The UAE is suspending flight from India starting April 25

The UAE travel ban on travellers from India will be in place for 10 days

Etihad and Emirates Airlines both reported the same travel restrictions.

Passengers who reside in India but are transiting to the UAE are also not allowed to enter the country unless they have been staying in another country for 14 days.

The imposed travel ban is due to the second COVID wave in India. In addition, 8 other countries also announced travel bans and restrictions on passengers arriving from India.

