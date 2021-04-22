Coronavirus
India Breaks Grave Record For Highest COVID Cases Daily - New Travel Restrictions Imposed
India has broken the grave record for the highest reported new COVID-19 case in one country, tallying 312,731 cases in a 24-hour period.
This is the highest daily rise in a single country in one day. Following a staggering increase in cases, India has been added to the UK ‘red list’, while Pakistan, the US, New Zealand, Hong Kong and more have imposed restrictions on the country.
This week, the British PM Boris Johnson cancelled his trip, saying it’s “only sensible given the shape of the pandemic there”.
40% of new COVID infections in the world are from India, according to the New York Times and more than 1,300 people have died of COVID every day in the last week.
Passengers travelling from India to Dubai must present a negative COVID test
This graph shows the sharp rise since the beginning of the year.
Indian airlines announced all passengers travelling from India to Dubai must have a negative COVID-19 test that’s issued within 48 hours
Attention passengers travelling from India to Dubai⚠️@cgidubai pic.twitter.com/maXMKSUCkY
— Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) April 19, 2021
Emirates requirements for travelling setting ‘specific testing rules for travel from India to Dubai
Passengers travelling from India to Dubai must take a COVID 19 PCR test not more than 48 hours before departure and present the results at check‑in. The UAE government will accept Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR) laboratory results from any lab authorised by the government of India. Laboratory results will only be accepted from authorised labs that generate a QR code linked to the original report.
Via Emirates
