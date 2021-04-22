India Breaks Grave Record For Highest COVID Cases Daily - New Travel Restrictions Imposed

India has broken the grave record for the highest reported new COVID-19 case in one country, tallying 312,731 cases in a 24-hour period.

This is the highest daily rise in a single country in one day. Following a staggering increase in cases, India has been added to the UK ‘red list’, while Pakistan, the US, New Zealand, Hong Kong and more have imposed restrictions on the country.

This week, the British PM Boris Johnson cancelled his trip, saying it’s “only sensible given the shape of the pandemic there”.

40% of new COVID infections in the world are from India, according to the New York Times and more than 1,300 people have died of COVID every day in the last week.

Passengers travelling from India to Dubai must present a negative COVID test

This graph shows the sharp rise since the beginning of the year.