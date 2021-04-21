Latest
Dubai Customs Seized 134,000 Counterfeit Brand Items Worth AED1 Million
Keeping up with the trends could really hurt your wallet sometimes. Counterfeit products are not the way to go through.
In an effort to combat piracy and counterfeiting, Dubai Customs went through the products and recycled the items that are replicas. Last year, Dubai Police seized a number of designer counterfeit items worth a whopping AED2 Billion.
Dubai Customs recycled 134,000 counterfeit items that are estimated to be worth AED1 million
The replicas consisted of bags, clothes, watches, gloves and car filters
Dubai Customs recycled the 42 replica brand items to support sustainable development.
Yousef Ozair Mubarak, Director of IPR Department stated the IPR department is working closely with different partners to curb counterfeiting.
Recycling allows us to convert unusable counterfeit goods into valuable commodities, while protecting the environment in terms of reducing landfill and the carbon dioxide emissions associated with incineration. Our priority is to prevent the entry of these goods into the country, and for this we work closely with the diplomatic missions.
He said.
Counterfeiting is illegal in the UAE.
Recycling counterfeit goods is a great option for brand owners that protects their rights and prevents any illegitimate competition to their products.
He added.