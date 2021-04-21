Dubai Customs Seized 134,000 Counterfeit Brand Items Worth AED1 Million

Keeping up with the trends could really hurt your wallet sometimes. Counterfeit products are not the way to go through.

In an effort to combat piracy and counterfeiting, Dubai Customs went through the products and recycled the items that are replicas. Last year, Dubai Police seized a number of designer counterfeit items worth a whopping AED2 Billion.

Dubai Customs recycled 134,000 counterfeit items that are estimated to be worth AED1 million