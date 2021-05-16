Latest
UAE Residents To Enjoy A 6-Day Long Weekend In 10 Weeks
The first thing that we ALL think of right as we come out a long weekend is… when is the next long weekend?!
So in exciting news, UAE peeps can expect a 6-day long weekend after 10 weeks, around Monday, July 19 on the occasion of Eid Al Adha
But the dates as usual will be subject to moon sighting and will have to be confirmed by the UAE officials.
Holidays for the public sector will be announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, while holidays for the private sector will be confirmed by the Ministry of Human resources and Emiratisation. Official holiday dates will be confirmed by authorities closer to the expected dates.
But if the dates go as per prediction then private and public employees could get to enjoy three days off plus the two day weekend! so that’s July 19 till July 24.
But for now…
Some UAE Airlines Have Stopped Flights To Israel
Etihad has temporarily halted some flights to Israel because of the ongoing hostilities.
The violence intensified on Saturday, with repeated airstrikes on Gaza city, this was following a proposed ceasefire on Friday night which was not upheld. Two Etihad flights starting today, from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv are the first to be canceled, while UAE officials, along with America and Egypt call for peace.
Etihad, FlyDubai, and other international airlines have cut flights or altered routes to Israel as the situation continues to deteriorate
The UAE expresses condolences to victims of the violence, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed the UAE’s concern over the escalating violence in Israel and Palestine and offered condolences to all victims of the recent fighting, according to Emirates News Agency Wam.ae.