UAE Residents To Enjoy A 6-Day Long Weekend In 10 Weeks

The first thing that we ALL think of right as we come out a long weekend is… when is the next long weekend?!

So in exciting news, UAE peeps can expect a 6-day long weekend after 10 weeks, around Monday, July 19 on the occasion of Eid Al Adha

But the dates as usual will be subject to moon sighting and will have to be confirmed by the UAE officials.

Holidays for the public sector will be announced by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, while holidays for the private sector will be confirmed by the Ministry of Human resources and Emiratisation. Official holiday dates will be confirmed by authorities closer to the expected dates.

But if the dates go as per prediction then private and public employees could get to enjoy three days off plus the two day weekend! so that’s July 19 till July 24.

But for now…