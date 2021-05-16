Some UAE Airlines Have Stopped Flights To Israel

Etihad has temporarily halted some flights to Israel because of the ongoing hostilities.

The violence intensified on Saturday, with repeated airstrikes on Gaza city, this was following a proposed ceasefire on Friday night which was not upheld. Two Etihad flights starting today, from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv are the first to be canceled, while UAE officials, along with America and Egypt call for peace.

Etihad is monitoring the situation in Israel and continues to maintain close contact with authorities and security intelligence providers.

Etihad cuts flights to Tel Aviv temporarily amid ongoing violence