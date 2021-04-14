د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Chef Burak Is Serving Up Some Delicious Ramadan Treats At His Dubai Restaurant

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Fasting can be hard. It’s not all about the food… okay maybe it is. But tell me it’s easy when you scroll on Instagram or TikTok and all you see are feta pasta recipes and hidden gems you gotta try out. Speaking of not so hidden gems, chef Burak is serving up some delish Ramadan treats.

Just looking at the video on CZN Burak’s page, will have you thinking of when the sun is going to set.

Also Read: Turkish Chef Burak Ozdemir Takes His Chopping Skills To Higher Levels… LITERALLY

Chef Burak is cooking up some incredible Ramadan dishes you gotta try

From the veggie rice, to the kebab wolverine hands, CZN Burak has the ultimate Ramadan feast

Chef Burak has got us drooling before it’s even time to start eating. Talk about yum. The yellow and brown rice, the steaming hot kebabs, the lemony soup, okay I’m ordering.

Yes the kebbeh, hummus, tabouleh and all those delish appetizers are so good but we gotta talk dessert. Turkish baklava or how about some gooey cheesy kunaha for you fellow sweet tooths.

If this video isn’t having you on the phone, booking your table this Ramadan, you just need to rewatch it.

Listen To The Lovin Daily: Dubai To Release 553 Prisoners This Ramadan

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?