Latest
Chef Burak Is Serving Up Some Delicious Ramadan Treats At His Dubai Restaurant
Fasting can be hard. It’s not all about the food… okay maybe it is. But tell me it’s easy when you scroll on Instagram or TikTok and all you see are feta pasta recipes and hidden gems you gotta try out. Speaking of not so hidden gems, chef Burak is serving up some delish Ramadan treats.
Just looking at the video on CZN Burak’s page, will have you thinking of when the sun is going to set.
Also Read: Turkish Chef Burak Ozdemir Takes His Chopping Skills To Higher Levels… LITERALLY
Chef Burak is cooking up some incredible Ramadan dishes you gotta try
From the veggie rice, to the kebab wolverine hands, CZN Burak has the ultimate Ramadan feast
Chef Burak has got us drooling before it’s even time to start eating. Talk about yum. The yellow and brown rice, the steaming hot kebabs, the lemony soup, okay I’m ordering.
Yes the kebbeh, hummus, tabouleh and all those delish appetizers are so good but we gotta talk dessert. Turkish baklava or how about some gooey cheesy kunaha for you fellow sweet tooths.
If this video isn’t having you on the phone, booking your table this Ramadan, you just need to rewatch it.