Dubai-Based Salt Bae Just Got Banned From The Finals Of A 2023 US Football Tournament After His FIFA World Cup Intrusion

While FIFA couldn’t stop Salt Bae stealing the spotlight of Argentina’s football club during their historic FIFA World Cup win from “touching” the World Cup Trophy, other football tournaments are just not having it

As you know already, FIFA is investigating just how on earth Salt Bae managed to make his way so easily onto the pitch and grab the trophy and pose with it. Is it just us or does FIFA seem more mad that he touched the trophy rather than the fact that he kinda made it about himself and not about the actual winners?

Anyway, after seeing the celeb chef’s intrusion, other football tournaments decided that there was no way he would be allowed to do that during their football finals. It’s certainly doubtful that he would do that to others after having done it for the biggest football tournament to ever exist.

But just in case, you know.

And so without preamble, the US Open Cup straight up tweeted: “Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 Open Cup Final”

Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) December 20, 2022

Nusret Gökçe aka Salt Bae made headlines and international meme pages after he kept pestering Lionel Messi for a picture. Messi eventually gave in but the internet was not pleased



Treading the fine line between hilarity and backlash, the whole Salt Bae thing is getting taken very seriously now. Angry fans have called out the intrusion and media is all over the issue.

FIFA’s currently probing into the matter and the findings of the investigation are yet to be released.

