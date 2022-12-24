Kevin Bridges Is Bringing The UK’s Biggest Comedy Tour To The UAE

KEVIN BRIDGES IS COMING!

The famed Scottish stand-up comedian, best known for his observational humour and wit will soon be performing LIVE at Abu Dhabi. Known for his relatable and down-to-earth comedic style that skilfully tackles everyday situations with a unique and humorous perspective, be assured that this show is definitely one for the books!

Get ready for a serious dose of laughter with Kevin Bridges

This show has accumulated just under 1,000,000 tickets sold across the world including a record 35 sold-out-shows at Glasgow’s iconic Hydro, awarding him the most shows at a venue for one artist.

Kevin Bridges’ UK tour is making an exclusive UAE stop

You’re “overdue” for a “catch-up” with some serious entertainment and chuckles!

For one-night-only! Award winning comedian Kevin Bridges’ is bringing the UK’s biggest comedy show tour to the UAE’s capital as an exclusive stop for his “Overdue Catch-Up” Tour..

Bridges’ show is also part of a stellar month of comedy at Etihad Arena as it follows the headline show with Jimmy Carr which will take place just a couple of weeks prior, and what a better start to the new year?!

The important deets

When? Saturday January 21st 2023

Where? Etihad Arena

How much? Platinum list tickets start at AED195

Fans may get tickets right away from Etihad Arena for the tour or any Virgin Megastores*