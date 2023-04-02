Dubai Is Set To Distribute 300,000 Iftar Meals This Ramadan

Dubai Charity Association is an organisation dedicated to improving the lives of people in need through a range of programs and initiatives. One of their most significant annual campaigns is the Ramadan campaign, which aims to distribute Iftar meals to those who are fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

This year for Ramadan, the organisation is set to distribute 300,000 Iftar meals throughout the UAE and provide 10,000 meals daily

This initiative will include providing 10,000 meals daily in six iftar tents, three mosques, and three other locations.

Highlights from the annual Ramadan campaign of @Dubaicharityuae. The Association is set to distribute 300,000 Iftar meals throughout the UAE, including 10,000 meals daily in 6 Iftar tents, 3 mosques & 3 other locations. @IACADDUBAI pic.twitter.com/73p60GGVlZ — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 2, 2023

In addition, Ramadan food parcels will be delivered to 6,500 families

The Iftar meals provided by Dubai Charity Association are designed to be nutritious, filling, and delicious, and they are carefully prepared by experienced chefs.

This annual Ramadan campaign is a crucial initiative that provides essential support to those in need during the holy month of Ramadan. By distributing Iftar meals and providing other forms of assistance, the organisation is helping to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable members of society and ensure that they can enjoy the blessings of this holy month.

ضمن حملة “حتى تنفقوا مما تحبون” التي تنظمها جمعية بيت الخير بإشراف دائرة الشؤون الإسلامية والعمل الخيري بدبي، تستهدف الجمعية تقديم نصف مليون وجبة إفطار خلال أيام شهر رمضان المبارك. pic.twitter.com/TpLj7PddeS — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 30, 2023

