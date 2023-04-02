د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

Dubai Is Set To Distribute 300,000 Iftar Meals This Ramadan

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Dubai Charity Association is an organisation dedicated to improving the lives of people in need through a range of programs and initiatives. One of their most significant annual campaigns is the Ramadan campaign, which aims to distribute Iftar meals to those who are fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

This year for Ramadan, the organisation is set to distribute 300,000 Iftar meals throughout the UAE and provide 10,000 meals daily

This initiative will include providing 10,000 meals daily in six iftar tents, three mosques, and three other locations.

In addition, Ramadan food parcels will be delivered to 6,500 families

The Iftar meals provided by Dubai Charity Association are designed to be nutritious, filling, and delicious, and they are carefully prepared by experienced chefs.

This annual Ramadan campaign is a crucial initiative that provides essential support to those in need during the holy month of Ramadan. By distributing Iftar meals and providing other forms of assistance, the organisation is helping to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable members of society and ensure that they can enjoy the blessings of this holy month.

READ NEXT: Everyone’s Losing It Over The Faz3 Phone Flip!

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer