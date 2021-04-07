Dubai Strava Proposal: “I’m Going To Call This The ‘She Said Yes’ Hike”

Like how many of us update Facebook and Insta with major life changes, athletes usually update Strava with physical feats.

Strava is an app that connects millions of cyclists and runners through sports, it allows you to track your running and riding with GPS, join Challenges, share photos from your activities, and follow friends.

Strava updates once you’ve completed your exercise and one particular post from a Dubai resident this morning sent the tri-community in Dubai alight.

“I’m Going To Call This The ‘She Said Yes’ Hike”

Brett Hallam is a performance swim coach in Dubai and he announced his engagement in the most adorable way

The Strava Proposal: “She said yes!”