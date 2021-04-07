Abu Dhabi Ranks FIRST In The World For Its Handling Of The COVID Pandemic

Congratulations Abu Dhabi, what an achievement!

Abu Dhabi topped a list of the world’s 25 leading cities for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, issued by renowned London-based analytics consortium, Deep Knowledge Group (DKG).

The ranking assessed global cities on their healthcare management; efficient quarantine systems; vaccination rates; government efficiency; and the resilience of their economy – demonstrating the wide-ranging impact of Abu Dhabi’s pandemic response, according to Wam.ae.

Fast-acting initiatives to protect the public including arranging, field hospitals, mass testing centres and screening facilities, including drive-through, were just some of the reasons the UAE capital nabbed the top spot.

See the full list here