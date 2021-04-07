د . إAEDSRر . س

Abu Dhabi Ranks FIRST In The World For Its Handling Of The COVID Pandemic

Congratulations Abu Dhabi, what an achievement!

Abu Dhabi topped a list of the world’s 25 leading cities for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, issued by renowned London-based analytics consortium, Deep Knowledge Group (DKG).

The ranking assessed global cities on their healthcare management; efficient quarantine systems; vaccination rates; government efficiency; and the resilience of their economy – demonstrating the wide-ranging impact of Abu Dhabi’s pandemic response, according to Wam.ae.

Fast-acting initiatives to protect the public including arranging, field hospitals, mass testing centres and screening facilities, including drive-through, were just some of the reasons the UAE capital nabbed the top spot.

See the full list here

Abu Dhabi has also been a front runner for research, development and facilitating scientific discoveries to tackle the virus

Abu Dhabi has played a key role in the UAE’s vaccination campaign, leading to more than half of the eligible UAE population already receiving a free vaccine, according to Wam.ae.

The capital also facilitated the delivery of billions of doses of COVID-19 around the world.

Abu Dhabi was followed by Seoul, Sydney, Singapore, Ottawa and Berlin

The cities were assessed on: healthcare management (efficient infrastructure, human competencies and efficient medical personnel, advanced tools, effectiveness of diagnostic systems, number of beds in healthcare facilities, and spending on the healthcare sector); efficient health quarantine systems (home quarantine scope and duration, economic support to quarantined people, travel guidelines and restrictions, legal action against home quarantine violators); vaccination rates (availability of the vaccine, vaccination rates per capita and home-vaccination services); government efficiency (monitoring systems, crisis management, trust in government and digital services); and resilience of the economy (incentive packages, exemptions, social support and credit rating).

 

