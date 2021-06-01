Dubai Taxi Is Hiring And You DON'T Need A License To Apply

Job hunters, get in line! The Dubai Taxi Corporation, (DTC) part of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced they are looking for drivers, and the entry requirements are minimal! Successful applicants will be provided with good income and health insurance, you DON’T need a license to become part of the team, and applicants on a visit visa will also be accepted. The candidates who pass the interview will be able to obtain a driving license later on. Dubai Taxi is hiring and here’s what you need to know ‘Good income, health insurance, driving license not required, ages 23-55 welcome’

What you need to apply for the position IQAMA or visit visa COVID-19 vaccination card / PCR test CV The interview dates from June 11 – 14, at Muhaisnah You need to apply in advance, send your details here

