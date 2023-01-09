Dubai has a bustling airport, there’s no doubt about it. Whether it’s mid-March or early August and not considered “travel season,” Dubai International Airport will make you think it is.

OAG, an air travel intelligence company, shared the top 10 busiest travel routes and of course, DXB made the list a few times!

Dubai to Riyadh is the world’s second-busiest travel route

. @DXB featured in 5 of the Top 10 Global International Routes by @OAG_Aviation. #Dubai pic.twitter.com/0VeVAaJw96 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 8, 2023

Routes to and from DXB were mentioned 5 times

OAG’s methodology is based on scheduled seats and not actual passengers. That said, it’s not definitive that the number of scheduled seats is the same number of passengers on board because life happens and people miss flights. Still, it’s a good enough indicator for the analysis.

Here are the top 10 busiest travel routes in the world right now based on scheduled seats over the past 12 months.

Cairo to Jeddah: 3,234,683 seats Dubai to Riyadh: 3,191,090 seats London Heathrow to New York JFK: 2,848,044 seats London Heathrow to Dubai: 2,697,593 seats Kuala Lumpur to Singapore: 2,443,176 seats Dubai to Jeddah: 2,425,930 seats Orlando to San Juan: 2,099,234 seats Dubai to Mumbai: 1,977,537 seats Cairo to Riyadh: 1,913,991 seats Dubai to Delhi: 1,898,749 seats