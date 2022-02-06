Navigate
Dubai's Ruler Shared His Condolences To The Family Of Rayan And All Those Grieving

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourned the death of Moroccan child Rayan who was pronounced dead on Saturday night.

Rayan Awram, the five-year-old Moroccan boy stuck in a 32-meter well for five days, was pronounced dead on Saturday night.The heartbreaking rescue operation was broadcast around the world where digging had taken careful executing to avoid a collapse.

Moroccan officials announced Rayan’s death at 10pm local time, shortly after rescue workers were able to extract him out of the well


Dubai’s ruler shared his condolences in a heartfelt tweet:

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, sent his condolences after announcement of the boy’s death, saying: “Our sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the child Rayan and to the brotherly Moroccan people and to all humanity that grieved for his loss. May God have mercy on him and put him in his spacious gardens and inspire us all patience and solace.”

UAE residents have also sent out prayers to Rayan’s family and the world, who stood by and watched…

