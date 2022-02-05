Emirates Will Resume Its Daily Flights To Casablanca This Month

If you were thinking of flying to Casablanca from the UAE anytime soon, behold because Emirates is returning its flights to and from Casablanca starting February.

This now marks Emirates’ full restoration of all its African flights from prior the pandemic and the halts that took place.

Image Credits: Pixabay

This means all 21 cities in the continent are officially back on track with flights

So if you’re thinking of catching that flight, EK751 leaves Dubai at 0730, and arrives in Casablanca at 1315. While EK752 leaves Casablanca at 1505hrs, and gets back to Dubai at 0130hrs the following day.

Previously, flights between the UAE and Morocco were temporarily suspended from November 30.

For any info regarding your flights or what’s needed to travel to Morocca, click here

