Eid In Dubai: Free Parking For All And Metro Timings Announced

In a series of tweets on Sunday, RTA announced that except for multi-level parking terminals, public parking in the city is free of charge from Ramadan 29 (Tuesday_ to Shawaal 3 (Friday or Saturday). Fares will go back to normal on Shawaal 4 (Saturday or Sunday).

Eid Al Fitr is on its way and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the timings of its services during the holiday, as well as the free parking for motorists everywhere starting Tuesday to Saturday.

#RTA announced the timings of its services during the holiday of Eid Al Fitr 1442H (2021). https://t.co/GyhgkjR11g pic.twitter.com/S6heQQT0BI

Timings for customer happiness centers, paid parking zones, public buses, metro, tram, marine transport and other service provider centers have also been revised

So if you’re a Dubai Metro user, keep in mind that the Green Line will start at 530am to 1am (of the next day) on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, 10am-1am of the following day, and on Saturday from 5.30am to 12am midnight.

Dubai Tram users, the schedule will be as follows:

On Wednesday and Thursday from 6am to 1am (of the following day). On Friday, from 9am to 1am (of the following day), and on Saturday from 6am to 1am (of the following day).