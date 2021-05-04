Eid Al Fitr Celebrations Are Restricted To Members Of The Same Household

NCEMA, however have just announced that Eid will be celebrated a little differently this year.

Eid Al Fitr holidays have been announced this morning! Ramadan is coming to an end and the Eid holiday is set to begin Ramadan 29, Tuesday , (May 11) until Shawwal 3 for both private and public sectors. Eid Al Fitr celebrations are all about family and friend gatherings.

UAE residents have been urged to avoid family visits and gathering during Eid Al Fitr celebrations

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced at the weekly COVID media briefing that Eid will be slightly different this year as the country continues to battle COVID-19. Wearing masks and social distancing must be followed while sitting with the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

While Eid Al Fitr usually includes the exchange of food and gifts, NCEMA are recommending that Eid greetings be done though electronic communication platforms. It is advised not to exchange gifts and food with neighbors.

Eidiya is the monetary gift that is mostly given to the children of the family. NCEMA are asking residents to refrain from giving away cash and opt for electronic transfer instead.