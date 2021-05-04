Latest
JUST IN: Eid Has Been Announced For Private Sector Workers
Eid holidays for the private sector have been announced.
“The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced a paid holiday for the private sector starting from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, 1442 Hijri, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.”
Public sector holidays will also begin on Tuesday
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced a paid holiday for the private sector starting from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, 1442 Hijri, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/PYHXuNGtXW
— MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) May 4, 2021