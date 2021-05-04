د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

JUST IN: Eid Has Been Announced For Private Sector Workers

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Eid holidays for the private sector have been announced.

“The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced a paid holiday for the private sector starting from Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3, 1442 Hijri, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.”

Public sector holidays will also begin on Tuesday

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?