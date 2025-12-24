Longbeach Campground: The Ultimate Winter Getaway For Families

Looking for the perfect family getaway this winter? Longbeach Campground has everything needed to create memories that last a lifetime. From exciting outdoor adventures to cozy moments by the bonfire, this glamping spot by the beach offers the perfect balance of relaxation and adventure. Whether it’s painting, pottery, kayaking, or a BBQ dinner by the beach, this winter retreat is sure to bring the whole family closer together.

Imagine waking up to a seaside breakfast, enjoying a day of fun activities, and finishing the evening with a movie under the stars. It’s more than just a vacation; it’s a chance to bond with your loved ones in a beautiful, peaceful setting.

Enjoy endless family-friendly activities

At Longbeach Campground, there’s no shortage of fun for everyone. Kids can enjoy the waterslides and beach access, while parents can unwind with pottery and painting classes or try their hand at archery. Whether it’s getting creative or spending time outdoors, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Unwind by the bonfire and watch movies under the stars

After a fun day of activities, gather around the bonfire for some quality family time. Toast marshmallows, share stories, or simply enjoy the warmth of the fire. Once the stars come out, enjoy a movie under the open sky. It’s the perfect way to end a memorable day.

Start the day with a seaside breakfast and end it with a BBQ dinner

Wake up to the sound of the waves and enjoy a relaxing seaside breakfast. After a day full of activities, the evening wraps up with a delicious BBQ dinner by the beach. It’s a time for everyone to come together, share a meal, and reflect on the day’s adventures.

Longbeach Campground is more than just a place to stay—it’s where family bonds are strengthened and memories are made. This winter, escape the routine and create moments that will stay with you forever.