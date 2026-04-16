The UAE Passport Officially Ranks As The 2nd Strongest In The World For 2026

If you hold a UAE passport, your travel bucket list just got significantly easier to tackle.

According to the newly released Henley Passport Index for 2026, the UAE has officially secured the NUMBER TWO spot for the world’s most powerful passports.

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Here is a breakdown of what this massive achievement means for travellers

The climb to the top tier of the Henley Passport Index is fiercely competitive, but the UAE has proven it is an absolute powerhouse. In the 2026 rankings, the UAE passport successfully overtook Sweden, a country that has dominated the list.

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By securing the second-place ranking, the UAE now officially shares the podium with two of the world’s most consistently powerful passports: South Korea and Japan.

What does this ranking mean in practical terms? Ultimate travel freedom

Holding the second most powerful passport globally means UAE citizens now have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 187 destinations worldwide!

This ranking reflects years of strategic diplomacy, strengthening of international ties, and a commitment to positioning the country as a pivotal global hub.

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