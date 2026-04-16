Dubai’s Iconic Hotel Burj Al Arab Is Now Closed For A Major 18-Month Makeover

Dubai isn’t exactly known for slowing down, especially when it comes to its landmarks. From constant upgrades to full-on transformations, the city has a habit of keeping things fresh, even when it comes to its most iconic spots.

And now, one of the most recognizable buildings in the world is next in line for a major refresh.

Because yes… the Burj Al Arab has officially begun its temporary closure, effective April 15.

Jumeirah Group has confirmed that the hotel is undergoing a phased restoration programme, expected to take around 18 months.

This isn’t your typical renovation. The focus is on preserving the hotel’s identity while carefully enhancing its interiors with the same level of detail you’d expect when restoring a piece of art.

The goal is to keep the legacy intact while subtly elevating the experience

Since opening in 1999, the Burj Al Arab has become one of Dubai’s most defining landmarks. Its sail-shaped silhouette helped shape the city’s skyline, while its personalised butler service set new global standards in luxury hospitality.

Now, after more than 25 years of continuous operation, the restoration aims to protect that legacy while refining the finer details that made it iconic in the first place.

And, one of the world’s top interior architects is leading the transformation

The restoration is being led by French interior architect Tristan Auer, a globally recognised name known for blending heritage with contemporary design.

Over the years, Auer has worked on a number of high-profile projects, including the restoration of Hôtel de Crillon in Paris and the transformation of Les Bains Douches.

His design approach is rooted in craftsmanship, detail, and respect for history, often bringing a modern sensibility to timeless spaces. His work has earned him multiple international awards, including recognition as Designer of the Year in the hospitality space.

So while it’s closing for now, it’s really just preparing for its next chapter

With 198 luxury suites, opulent interiors featuring marble, gold leaf, and Swarovski crystals, and a reputation as one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, the Burj Al Arab remains a defining symbol of Dubai.

This restoration isn’t about reinventing it, it’s about making sure it stays just as iconic for the next generation.

Because in a city that’s constantly evolving, even its most famous landmark is getting ready for what comes next.