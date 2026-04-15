Influencers Are Giving Shoutouts To Small Dubai Businesses

From cozy cafés tucked into neighborhood corners to family-run salons and homegrown brands built from scratch, small businesses are the heartbeat of Dubai. They bring personality to the city, keep communities connected, and often turn big dreams into everyday realities.

But running a small business isn’t always smooth sailing, especially during uncertain times. And sometimes, what these businesses need most isn’t funding… It’s visibility.

That’s where a new UAE-wide movement is stepping in, and it’s putting people power front and center.

Because sometimes the best marketing strategy is simply showing up for each other

A new community-driven initiative called El Nas Lel Nas, which translates to People for People, has officially launched in the UAE, with a mission to support small businesses in a meaningful and very human way.

The movement is a collaboration between media powerhouse Publsh Group and digital news platform Lana, and it’s built on one simple idea: connect influential voices with small businesses that need support, completely free of charge.

Yes, you read that right.

No paid promotions.

No scripted endorsements.

And absolutely no shortcuts.

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Big names are already on board, and they’re using their platforms for good

The initiative has already attracted some of the UAE’s most recognisable personalities, including beauty entrepreneur Mona Kattan, real estate personality Zeina Khoury, and content creators Ayman Yaman and Ghazy Yaman.

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Their role is simple, to visit a business, experience it firsthand, and share it only if they genuinely believe in it. And the goal is to create real impact through real stories that lead to real customers.

No fees, no filters, just genuine support where it’s needed most… And here’s how it works:

Small businesses that are facing challenging conditions can apply during a dedicated ten-day window. A review panel will then assess submissions and shortlist businesses based on need and potential for recovery.

Interested businesses can apply through the El Nas Lel Nas website here: http://elnaslelnas.ae/

Selected businesses will be matched with public figures who can help shine a spotlight on their work, giving them exposure they may have never had access to before.

And the numbers show why this matters.

Small and medium-sized enterprises make up 94% of companies in the UAE and contribute more than half of the country’s non-oil GDP. In other words, when small businesses thrive, the entire economy benefits.

A reminder that community spirit is still one of the UAE’s greatest strengths

At its core, El Nas Lel Nas isn’t just about marketing, it’s about solidarity.

“Dubai was built on community, visionary leadership, and a relentless spirit. Together, we will persevere through any challenge, and as always, come out stronger!” – Mona Kattan

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Because in Dubai, success has never been a solo journey.

It’s always been a team effort.

And this initiative is proof that sometimes, the most powerful thing people can do… is support each other.