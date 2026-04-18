IT’S OFFICIAL : The World’s First Flying Taxi Station Has Landed In Dubai!

Instead of sitting in traffic… you can literally fly over it now in Dubai.

In a major milestone for the city, crown prince His Highness Sheikh Hamdan has confirmed that the world’s first ever flying taxi station is now ready in Dubai!

Those flying taxis we’ve been rooting for and eagerly waiting for this year, is a whole lot closer now, and Fazza-approved toooo!

Meet Dubai’s first-ever air taxi station

The brand-new vertiport, located near Dubai International Airport, has been reviewed by the crown prince.

The four-storey station is designed to handle around 170,000 passengers a year and will connect you to key hotspots like Downtown, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina.

Think of it as an airport… but way faster and way cooler.

So, what’s inside this futuristic hub?

Not your usual landing pad, of course.

The vertiport spans 3,100 square metres and includes:

Two dedicated take-off and landing pads

Charging infrastructure for electric flying taxis

Climate-controlled passenger lounges

A two-level car park

Everything is built for quick, seamless movement, because the WHOLE point is to save you time.

Your commute is about to get a serious upgrade

Trips that usually take 40–45 minutes by car could soon take just 10–12 minutes in the air. Dubai really said… traffic? We’ll take the sky.

And the price? Expected to be similar to an Uber Black.

Joby Aviation, in partnership with Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), already completed a successful test flight in Dubai back in June 2025.

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The aircraft can carry a pilot and four passengers, flying at speeds of up to 200 miles per hour. Oh, all while being fully electric, eco-friendly much.

Fast, efficient, and cleaner for the environment? Sign us up.

This is just phase one

The DXB Vertiport is only the beginning.

Today, I reviewed the progress of Dubai’s air taxi station, the first of its kind in the world, located near Dubai International Airport. The station is ready and forms part of a wider network including Downtown, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Marina, which will be completed by the end… pic.twitter.com/cq0nvZbXAH — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) April 16, 2026

More stations are already planned across:

Downtown Dubai

Dubai Marina

Palm Jumeirah

Once all stations are up and running, Dubai is set to become the first city in the world with a fully operational urban air taxi network.

A city built for the future

While getting from A to B faster is the point, it’s also part of Dubai’s bigger vision to build a smart, multi-layered transport system. From metros and buses to autonomous tech and now air mobility, Dubai is living in 2050 already.

And if this is how Dubai is flying down to their next business meeting… we’re def not complaining.

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