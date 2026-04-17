Dubai Weekend Guide: Free Aquaventure, French Brunches, Techno Nights, Art Runs & More!

10. The Laughter Factory is back and April’s lineup is stacked

If your April plans need a little upgrade, this one delivers. The Laughter Factory returns with six shows across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, led by award-winning comedian Robby Collins, known for his sharp, real-life humour. He’s toured with Dave Chappelle and Trevor Noah, and released his Netflix special Only Jokes Allowed. The night features a full multi-act lineup: Valentina Danubio with relatable takes on motherhood, Dubai life, and job hunting

with relatable takes on motherhood, Dubai life, and job hunting John Hague bringing Northern English humour and storytelling

bringing Northern English humour and storytelling Viswajit Dilip blending comedy with poetry and personal experiences

Expect an intimate setup with plenty of crowd interaction, plus an after-show atmosphere that keeps the night going even after the final set.

When and where?

Friday, April 17 → Radisson DAMAC Hills

Saturday, April 18 → Dukes The Palm, Dubai

Price: Starting at AED 175

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Laughter Factory | Live Stand-Up Comedy (@thelaughterfactory)

9. X Fest DXB is turning 10-minute plays into full-on theatre moments

If you’re into something a little more creative than your usual night out, this one’s worth checking.

X Fest DXB takes over The Junction with a full festival dedicated to original 10-minute plays, bringing together writers, directors, and actors from across the UAE.

Running across six weeks from April to May, each night features 10 to 11 short plays, meaning you’re getting a mix of stories, styles, and performances all in one sitting. Some are funny, some are unexpected, and some will genuinely make you think.

One of the standout moments is the “Untranslated Week” (May 2–3), where every play is performed in languages other than English, celebrating the diversity of Dubai’s creative scene.

The festival builds up to the Finals Weekend (May 22–24), where the strongest plays return to compete for top honours.

When: April 18 – May 24

Where: The Junction, Alserkal Avenue

Price: Starting at AED 120

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Junction | Dubai Theatre & Live Shows (@junctiondubai)

8. Free Charlotte Tilbury beauty sessions are happening across the UAE

You heard right, and yes… it’s actually free.

Charlotte Tilbury is offering complimentary beauty services across all its Middle East stores, and it’s basically your excuse to get that glow-up without spending a dirham.

You can choose between three sessions depending on your vibe:

A 30-minute skincare session focused on achieving that “flawless skin” look

A 30-minute everyday makeup tutorial that’s actually wearable

Or the full 60-minute transformation, where you’ll learn pro techniques and glow-boosting tricks

It’s not a walk-in situation though, so you’ll need to book directly with your nearest store to lock in a spot.

When: April 17 – May 13

Where: Charlotte Tilbury stores across the UAE

Price: Free

7. This art run at Expo City turns your workout into a creative experience

If a regular run sounds a bit boring, this one switches things up.

The Art Run by House of Arts blends fitness with creativity, turning your route into a mini art experience across Expo City.

Runners can choose between 2.5km, 5km, or 10km routes, all starting from the venue, with art pieces placed along the way so you’re not just chasing the finish line, you’re actually taking in the space around you.

It’s more of a community vibe than a competitive race, making it perfect whether you’re in it for the run, the atmosphere, or just something different to do on a Saturday evening.

When: Saturday, April 18 at 6:00 PM

Where: House of Arts

Price: AED 50

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @houseofartsdxb

6. Spaceman Room is bringing a dark, melodic techno night to Vibz Club

If you’re over the usual club playlists, this one’s a whole different vibe.

Spaceman Room is taking over Vibz Club with a melodic techno experience built around deep sounds, hypnotic rhythms, and immersive visuals.

The lineup features names like Shyamasutra, Shehzad K, Fake All, Mazz, Tech Teddy, Maynou, and Ashley, keeping the energy going all night.

Expect heavy drops, a curated crowd, and a proper underground feel. Definitely not your average night out.

Tickets come as vouchers redeemable at the bar, and ladies get complimentary drinks until midnight.

When: Saturday, April 18 from 10:00 PM

Where: Vibz Club

Price: Starting at AED 100

Age limit: 21+

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spaceman (@spacemanfestival)

5. Bisou Bisou brunch is basically a South of France party in JBR

If you’re in the mood for a brunch that turns into a full-on party, this is it.

Bisou Bisou at FIVE LUXE JBR is bringing South of France vibes to Dubai, with a three-course sharing menu, free-flowing drinks, and that kind of atmosphere where no one actually stays seated for long.

The setting alone is a moment. Think lavender ceilings, a statement bar, open kitchen, and uninterrupted sea views with the Dubai Eye in the background.

Food-wise, expect everything from flaky croissants and creamy risotto to rib eye and cheese soufflé, all paired with 3.5 hours of drinks depending on your package.

And then there’s the entertainment. Live singers, dancers, and that gradual shift from “cute brunch” to “we’re dancing now”.

When: April 18 – May 30

Where: FIVE LUXE JBR

Price: Starting at AED 350

Age limit: 21+

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SECRET PARTIES DUBAI® (@secretpartiesdxb)

4. STREETXOLAND brunch is bringing global street food chaos to Dubai

If you’re bored of the usual brunch formula, this one flips it completely.

STREETXOLAND at StreetXO Dubai is led by Dabiz Muñoz, named World’s Best Chef 2023, and it shows. Expect a sharing-style menu packed with bold, unexpected flavours inspired by Spain, Asia, and South America.

This isn’t your calm, sit-down brunch. It’s loud, creative, and designed to feel like a full experience, from the food to the atmosphere.

Packages include drinks depending on your pick, from soft beverages all the way up to champagne, with entertainment running throughout.

When: April 18 – June 6

Where: StreetXO Dubai

Price: Starting at AED 444

Age limit: 21+

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StreetXO Dubai (@streetxo.dubai)

3. Aquaventure is still giving away free tickets… but only for a limited time

If you’ve been putting off a visit to Atlantis, this is your sign.

Dubai residents and visitors can now access Aquaventure World completely free, and yes, that includes access to the newly revamped The Lost Chambers Aquarium too.

There’s a catch though, tickets are limited daily, so you’ll need to move fast. Each booking allows up to four complimentary tickets, making it a solid option for families or a group day out.

Everything has to be booked online in advance, so no showing up and hoping for the best.

When: Until Sunday, April 19

Where: Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Price: Free (limited to 4 tickets per booking)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aquaventure World (@aquaventureworld)

2. The Dubai Cup is bringing world-class polo and picnic vibes to the city

If you’re looking for something a little more elevated than your usual weekend plans, this one’s worth it.

The Dubai Cup, part of the prestigious Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series, is taking place at Al Habtoor Polo Club, bringing together some of the world’s top polo players for a high-level 6 to 8-goal handicap tournament.

It’s not just about the match though. The whole experience leans into that relaxed picnic-style day out, where you can watch the action from the sidelines while soaking in the atmosphere.

There’s also a dedicated kids’ area, making it one of the few events that actually works for a full family day.

The tournament is held under the patronage of Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and is officially recognised by the World Polo Tour, which says a lot about its level.

When: April 13 – April 18

Where: Al Habtoor Polo Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Habtoor Polo Club (@alhabtoorpoloclub)

1. Francis Mercier is taking over Be Beach for a high-energy open-air night!

If you’re in the mood for a proper night out, this one’s bringing the energy.

Global DJ Francis Mercier is landing at Be Beach Dubai with his signature Afro house sound, mixing melodic beats with that kind of atmosphere that pulls the whole crowd in.

It’s not just a one-name lineup either. You’ve got Kris Fade, Dean Curtis, Celeena, and Marioo keeping the night going from start to finish.

Set against Dubai Harbour, expect an open-air setup, high-energy crowd, and full beach club vibes. Think music, lights, and that “we’re not going home early” kind of night.

Dress code is beach chic, so keep it elevated. Flip-flops are a no.

When: Saturday, April 18

Where: Be Beach Dubai

Price: Starting at 250 AED

Age limit: 21+

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Platinumlist (@platinumlistuae)

BONUS: Chocolate lovers, this brunch spot is about to be your new obsession

If your idea of a perfect outing includes chocolate in every possible form, then brunch at Läderach needs to be on your list.

This isn’t your average café stop. From rich, handcrafted, iconic nut-studded chocolate slabs to desserts that look almost too good to eat, this one will make the top place on your menu.

But it doesn’t stop there. The brunch menu brings in savoury favourites like avocado toast and salty crêpes, alongside almond croissants and açaí bowls for a lighter bite.

Pair it all with their signature hot chocolate, and you’ve got yourself a full-on indulgent experience. Bonus: there are vegan and gluten-free options too, so no one misses out.

Deets:

Where: Mall of the Emirates, Dubai | Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi

When: Daily

Price: À la carte